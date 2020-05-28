VICTORIA -- British Columbia health officials will provide a live update Thursday on the province's battle with the novel coronavirus.

The update will be livestreamed on this page and at CTV News Vancouver Island starting at 3 p.m.

The address comes one day after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced one more person in B.C. had died of COVID-19.

The death toll from the virus in B.C. has reached 162 with 2,550 total infections since the outbreak began.

Those infections include nine new cases discovered Wednesday.

There have been no new cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island since last week, when someone who had already recovered from the virus returned home from the Kearl Lake oilsands facility in northern Alberta.

As of Wednesday, the Island Health region has had 127 cases of COVID-19, while the Vancouver Coastal Health region has had 899 cases.

Elsewhere in the province, the Fraser Health region has recorded 1,267 cases, Interior Health has had 194 cases and there have been 63 cases in the Northern Health region.

"We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic," Dix and Henry said in a statement Wednesday.

There are now 244 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., while 2,144 people who contracted the virus are now considered fully recovered.

Thirty-seven people in B.C. remain in hospital with the virus, seven of them in intensive care. The remaining victims of the virus are recovering at home, according to the province.

As of Wednesday, there are 14 active outbreaks at long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

“COVID-19 has a two-week incubation period, which means any new cases that are a result of the easing of restrictions will start to appear over the coming week," the health officials said.

"Once we have a good understanding of how we are doing in mid-June, we’ll have the data we need to determine our timing for further actions."