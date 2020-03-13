VANCOUVER -- Health officials in British Columbia will provide their daily update on the province's response to the global COVID-19 pandemic at 3:30 p.m. Friday. CTVNewsVancouver.ca/CTVNewsVancouverIsland.ca will stream the press conference live.

Among the topics provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to address are three cases of the novel coronavirus reported Friday at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver.

Vancouver Coastal Health announced those cases, which are among administrative staff at the facility, in a statement Friday morning.

Also on Friday, the province announced it had tested more than 6,300 individuals for COVID-19.

These developments came as Canada's federal government joined B.C. in advising against all non-essential international travel. Canada will also be limiting international flights to certain airports in order to better control the spread of the virus.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Premier John Horgan said he pressed the federal government to "up their game" in terms of screening travellers crossing the border from the United States.