VICTORIA -- Provincial health officials will announce the latest on new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the death toll from the novel coronavirus reached 129 over the weekend.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Saturday that two more people had died of the virus, while 15 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.

The total number of positive cases found in B.C. since the pandemic began stands at 2,330.

The announcement Monday will be livestreamed at 3 p.m. on this and at CTV News Vancouver Island.

The provincial health officer reminded British Columbians on Saturday that the province is still in "phase one" of its pandemic response, even as officials discuss plans for easing some of the restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the virus this coming weekend.

Henry said it's important to continue to maintain physical distance from those who don't live in one's immediate household.

As British Columbians prepare for "phase two" of the pandemic, in which some businesses are expected to reopen and people are advised to consider expanding their social connections slightly, Henry was asked what sorts of warning signs might signal the need to clamp down on such connections again.

The provincial health officer said an increase in new cases of the virus that aren't connected to known outbreaks would be the key indicator that B.C.'s reopening has caused a resurgence of COVID-19.

"If we start to see unlinked cases increase in communities geographically spread out around the province, then those are warning signs that there's more transmission than we've been detecting," Henry said, adding that the provincial reopening plan depends on residents continuing to maintain safe distances when outside the home, stay home when sick and wash hands frequently.

"If we continue to see the progression that we're seeing in the reduction of numbers of cases in our community, then we can look forward to expanding our circles," she said.

A total of 69 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus in B.C., including 21 people who are in critical care.

Henry said Saturday that 1,659 people who have tested positive for the virus in British Columbia are now considered fully recovered. That's 71 per cent of all confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, she said.

Henry said most of the new cases announced this week have been connected to known outbreaks - either at long-term care homes or in the community, where three poultry processing plants and a prison in the Lower Mainland have active outbreaks.

That said, some of the new infections are still being traced, and may not be connected to known outbreaks, Henry said. She described this as a reminder that B.C. still has ongoing transmission of the virus, and that it's therefore important to continue following all the rules put in place to minimize its spread.

The vast majority of B.C.'s cases of the virus have been located in the Lower Mainland, either in the Vancouver Coastal Health region - where 871 people have tested positive for COVID-19 - or in the Fraser Health region, where 1,098 people have tested positive.

Elsewhere in the province, there have been 180 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, 125 in Island Health and 56 in Northern Health.

Henry concluded her press conference Saturday by referencing an important milestone in her field, and connecting it to the present struggle.

"Yesterday was the anniversary of the eradication of smallpox, and in my world, that's a huge thing," she said. "This was a disease that caused so much devastation around the world on an ongoing basis, but we can overcome these challenges and we can get our society back."

This story will be updated Monday as more information becomes available.