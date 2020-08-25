VICTORIA -- Health officials in British Columbia will provide an update Tuesday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The update will come in a written statement late Tuesday afternoon, one day after officials announced 269 new coronavirus infections over the weekend.

There have been 5,184 cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 166 in the Vancouver Island region, since the pandemic began.

One new death related to the virus was announced Monday, bringing the province’s death toll to 203.

One new health-care outbreak was also discovered over the weekend at a long-term care facility in the Fraser Health region.

The new outbreak brings the total number of health-care outbreaks to 10, nine of which are located at long-term or assisted living facilities.

No new community outbreaks appeared over the weekend, though community exposure events continue to be reported.

Most COVID-19 cases have been located in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, with 1,651 found in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 2,739 recorded in the Fraser Health region since the pandemic began.

The Island Health region has recorded 166 cases of COVID-19, an increase of six since Friday.

Elsewhere in the province, the Interior Health region has reported 425 cases and the Northern Health region has reported 127 since the pandemic began.

A total of 4,068 people have recovered from COVID-19 in B.C.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.