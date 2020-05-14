VICTORIA -- Provincial health officials will announce the latest updates Thursday on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the province.

The update comes one day after B.C. Premier John Horgan announced the extension of the province's state of emergency and warned British Columbians that "we are far from out of the woods" on COVID-19.

On Wednesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the province’s total to 2,376 cases since the pandemic began.

Henry also announced one more death, bringing the provincial death toll to 132 people.

The Island Health region has seen 125 confirmed cases of the virus, while the Fraser Health region has recorded 1,137 cases and Vancouver Coastal Health has reported 877 cases.

Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix encouraged B.C. residents to avoid all non-essential travel over the coming long weekend and to minimize the amount of time in close contact with people outside the home.