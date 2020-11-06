VICTORIA -- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide a live update on the COVID-19 situation in British Columbia at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The briefing marks the first time in months that health officials have held a live COVID-19 update on a Saturday.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement here LIVE @ 1 p.m.

The announcement comes one day after health officials announced a record-breaking 589 new cases of COVID-19. Friday’s update marked the first time ever that B.C. had surpassed 500 daily cases of COVID-19.

Just one day earlier, on Thursday, the province set a daily COVID-19 record with 425 cases reported, the first time ever that B.C. had seen more than 400 daily coronavirus cases.

On Friday, health officials announced that two more people died of COVID-19, bringing the province’s death toll to 275. Since the pandemic began, the province has seen 17,149 cases of the virus.

There are now 3,741 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 104 people who are in hospital for treatment, 28 of whom require intensive care.

The Island Health region reported five new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the health region’s total number of active cases to 30, none of which require hospitalization.

Island Health has confirmed a total of 286 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Across B.C., 13,035 people have recovered from the virus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.