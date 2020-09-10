VICTORIA -- B.C.’s top doctor and health minister will return to the podium Thursday to provide a live update on new COVID-19 cases in the province.

The briefing will be streamed live here and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, health officials announced 100 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province’s total to 6,691.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the province’s death toll at 213.

As of Wednesday, there were 1,378 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 37 people who are in hospital for treatment, 15 of whom require intensive care.

A total of 3,101 people are also under active public health monitoring due to exposure to known coronavirus cases.

In the Island Health region, 185 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since the pandemic began. One new case was reported Wednesday.

A total of 5,086 people have recovered from COVID-19 in B.C.

On Wednesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix were joined by B.C. Premier John Horgan to announce the province’s COVID-19 management plan for the upcoming flu season.

“This fall and winter, we will be facing two health challenges – the usual respiratory season as well as COVID-19,” said Dix and Henry in a joint statement Wednesday.

“What this means is that we have to put measures in place now to ensure our health-care centres, communities and all of us are ready for what may be ahead,” said the pair.

Details on the province plans to do to manage seasonal influenza and COVID-19 can be found here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.