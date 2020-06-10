VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials will provide an update on new COVID-19 cases in the province Wednesday.

The update will be released as a written statement Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 10 new cases of COVID-19, and no new deaths related to the virus.

The announcement marked the fourth straight day that B.C. had not recorded a death related to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, the province had seen a total of 2,669 cases of the virus since the pandemic began and 167 deaths.

Meanwhile, 2,319 people have fully recovered from COVID-19, leaving 183 active cases in B.C.

Of those cases, 16 people were in hospital for treatment, including four people who required intensive care.

Henry said that Tuesday’s update shows that B.C. has been making significant progress in flattening its COVID-19 curve.

However, B.C.’s top doctor stressed that every community in the province was still at risk of spreading the virus.

“We haven’t seen it (new cases), thankfully, on Vancouver Island for some time, but that does not mean we are free of risk,” said Henry.

“When there’s virus risk anywhere, there’s virus risk everywhere.”

As of Tuesday, the Vancouver Coastal Health region had reported 908 cases of COVID-19 while the Fraser Health region had confirmed 1,370 cases since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, the Island Health region has seen 130 cases, the Interior Health region has reported 195 cases and the Northern Health region has confirmed 66.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.