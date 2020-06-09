VICTORIA -- Health officials in British Columbia will update the province Tuesday on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Monday there were 29 new cases of coronavirus discovered over the weekend, bringing the province's total to 2,659 cases since the pandemic began. Henry also announced the discovery of an epidemiologically linked case in addition to the 29 new cases found.

Today's update will be livestreamed starting at 3 p.m.

There were no deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in B.C. over the weekend.

The majority of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases have been found in the province’s Lower Mainland.

As of Monday, the Vancouver Coastal Health region has reported 907 cases while the Fraser Health region has confirmed 1,362 cases since the outbreak began.

Elsewhere in the province, the Island Health region had seen a total of 130 cases, the Interior Health region had reported 195 cases, and the Northern Health region has confirmed 64 cases.

A total of 167 people in B.C. have died from the virus.

There remained 183 active cases of coronavirus in B.C. on Monday, with 16 people in hospital, including four in critical or intensive care.

A total of 2,309 people are now considered fully recovered, according to the province.

