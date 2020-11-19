VICTORIA -- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will be holding a live update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in B.C. on Thursday afternoon.

It is expected that the health officials will announce new restrictions related to the pandemic, as daily case numbers continue to climb to record-setting heights in B.C.

Officials are holding a technical briefing for media ahead of the announcement, beginning at 1:45 p.m.

The briefing will be streamed live here and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, health officials announced a record-breaking 762 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C., as well as 10 more deaths related to the virus.

The update brought B.C.’s total number of cases to 24,422 since the pandemic began and death toll to 320.

There are now 6,861 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, a record-high.

Of those cases, 209 people are in hospital for treatment, 58 of whom require intensive care.

On Wednesday, 20 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Island Health region, bringing the health authority’ total to 417 since the start of the pandemic.

There are now 118 active cases of the virus in the Island Health region, including three people who are in hospital, one of whom requires intensive care.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.