VICTORIA -- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide an update on COVID-19 cases in B.C. at 3 p.m. today.

The daily briefing will be livestreamed here and on CTV News Vancouver Island.

On Tuesday, B.C. announced one new death related to the virus, bringing the province’s death toll to 87.

Meanwhile, B.C. reported 25 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province’s total to 1,724.

On Tuesday, Dr. Henry announced a new coronavirus outbreak at a chicken processing facility in Vancouver.

Approximately 28 employees of the United Poultry facility tested positive for the novel coronavirus when inspectors visited the plant Monday. Some of those new cases were included in Monday’s new case tally, and the remainder were included in Tuesday’s briefing.

As of Tuesday, the majority of COVID-19 cases in B.C. were located in the Lower Mainland. In total, 715 cases were reported in the Fraser Health region, 707 cases were recorded in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 153 cases have been confirmed in the Interior Health region.

There are 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region, and 40 in the Northern Health region.

Across the province, 109 people are in hospital for treatment of the virus, 51 of which require critical care.

As of Tuesday, 1,041 people had fully recovered from the disease.

