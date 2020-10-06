VICTORIA -- Two more people are dead and 102 more people have contracted COVID-19 in British Columbia, health officials announced Tuesday.

The deaths bring the province's fatal toll from the coronavirus to 244 people. A total of 9,841 people have been infected with the virus since the pandemic began.

There are now 1,384 active cases of the virus in B.C., a slight increase from the 1,353 cases announced Monday

Among those active cases are 71 people in hospital with the virus, including 16 people in intensive care.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,612 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 5,038 in the Fraser Health region.

Vancouver Island recorded one new case Tuesday for a total of 221 cases in the Island Health region since the pandemic began.

Elsewhere in the province, 556 people have contracted the virus in the Interior Health region, and 324 people have been infected in the Northern Health region.

Ninety people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C. live outside the country.

There were no new coronavirus outbreaks in health-care facilities or in the community reported Tuesday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and deputy health minister Stephen Brown said in a statement Tuesday that 3,089 people in B.C. are currently under active public health monitoring due to exposure to known cases of the virus.

The health officials said the infection-rate curve in B.C. is starting to flatten again after a recent rise in new cases.

"People are doing the right thing and, as evidenced by the latest modelling data, individual actions are making a difference for all of us to stay safe and strong in the face of COVID-19," Henry and Brown said.

"There is no question that what we do today directly influences the well-being of our communities tomorrow, so let’s continue to do our part to protect ourselves and each other – each day and every day."