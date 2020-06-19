VICTORIA -- British Columbia's health minister is expected to address allegations of racism in the province's health-care sector Friday.

Minister Adrian Dix's announcement will be streamed live on this page starting at 10 a.m.

The hastily announced press conference was called to respond to "serious allegations of racist practices in B.C.'s health-care system," according to a statement from the province Friday.

The minister's address was announced after a previously planned press conference with Dix, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Shannon McDonald, acting chief medical officer for the First Nations Health Authority, was abruptly cancelled.

The cancelled event was intended to provide an update on how COVID-19 has affected First Nations communities in the province.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.