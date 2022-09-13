B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says system in crisis since 2020 must be transformed

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks to reporters during a news conference on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (Province of B.C./Flickr) B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks to reporters during a news conference on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (Province of B.C./Flickr)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE

EXCLUSIVE | Royal B.C. Museum apologizes after 2017 carving declared ancient Indigenous artifact

The Royal British Columbia Museum apologized Tuesday and admitted for the first time that one of its artifacts is not, in fact, a centuries-old Indigenous stone monument, as museum curators had claimed. Rather, the stone carving was created five years ago by a Victoria hobbyist with no ties to local Indigenous culture, despite the museum's grand assertions about the stone's historic significance to the First Peoples of Vancouver Island.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario