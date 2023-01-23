B.C. Green Party names second deputy leader in preparation for election

The BC Greens have named their second deputy leader, in a move leader Sonia Furstenau says is key to preparing for the next election. Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi, BC Green deputy leader, appears in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Green Party The BC Greens have named their second deputy leader, in a move leader Sonia Furstenau says is key to preparing for the next election. Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi, BC Green deputy leader, appears in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Green Party

