B.C. Green Party joins call for paid nursing practicums

B.C. Greens are joining nursing students on Vancouver Island in calling on the provincial NDP government to introduce paid practicums.

“They’re providing health care in a system that is woefully lacking in nurses right now,” says B.C. Green Leader Sonia Furstenau. “That health care is valuable and for us to recognize the value of that health care we need to pay nurses for the work they do during their practicums.”

In order for nursing students to complete their degrees, they need to fulfill clinical work placements. They work under the supervision of nurses on the floor contributing to patient care. But unlike paid co-op models in other fields, such as medicine, trades and law, nursing students don’t get any financial compensation for their work.

“It’s a huge privilege to go to school but I think there are also a lot of things we can change in the future to make it better,” says Selkirk College nursing student Austin Hager.

He saw the students in the joint Camosun College and University of Victoria program making the plea for change – and says there’s now a group in Castlegar eager to get involved to see how the matter could be pushed further.

“Where we are it’s quite rural so it’s not uncommon for us to have to drive over 100 kilometres to get to the hospital,” says Hager.

In Greater Victoria, students have said they’re surprised there isn’t more support for them, especially on the heels of the pandemic and amid a global shortage of nurses.

“Many of my peers have burnt themselves out over the summer because they’ve had to roll from a 12-hour night shift into their 12-hour, eight-hour day job just to not even pay for tuition,” says Addy Gawne.

The B.C. Ministry of Health is deferring comment to Post-Secondary Education Minister Selina Robinson, who was again unavailable for an interview.

As for the official opposition, BC United’s health critic says her biggest concern is figuring out innovative ways to keep people in the profession and attract new people to it. Shirley Bond says paid practicums could be part of the conversation.

“I think we also have to be responsible about how we look at ‘what are the impacts, is this the best way to ensure that people are choosing to take up nursing as a profession?'” asks Bond.

The students say they’ve contacted more than two dozen politicians, eager to see change for the grads who will come after them.