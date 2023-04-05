B.C. government to make announcement on cruise industry in Victoria

The British Columbia government is scheduled to make an announcement Wednesday about the future of the cruise ship industry in Victoria.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming will make the announcement alongside officials from the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority and representatives from the cruise line industry.

The first cruise ship of the 2023 season is scheduled to dock at Victoria's Ogden Point breakwater on April 11.

The harbour authority says 2023 will be a banner year for the industry locally, with an estimated 850,000 passengers expected to disembark in Victoria.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.