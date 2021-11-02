B.C. government to discuss old-growth logging with release of advisory panel report

Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, makes a forestry announcement on June 1, 2021. (BC gov/Flickr) Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, makes a forestry announcement on June 1, 2021. (BC gov/Flickr)

Top Stories