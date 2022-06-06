B.C. government prepared to use alert system for extreme heat warnings

The B.C. government says it's prepared to use the national Alert Ready system to issue warnings about extreme heat emergencies after nearly 600 people died during last summer's heat dome.

Under a new two-tier system, the province and local authorities will take appropriate actions based on their individual heat plans and processes in cases of heat warnings and heat emergencies.

In extreme heat emergencies, the province is ready to use the system that issues Amber alerts and tsunami, wildfire and flood warnings to ensure people are aware of the danger and can take steps to protect themselves.

The province is also bringing in additional measures to bolster B.C.'s ambulance system to better respond to a significant increase in 911 calls during a heat emergency.

Farnworth said last month that an automated alert system would be in place in June to notify residents of dangerously high temperatures.

The minister made the comment during a Vancouver news conference with federal ministers as they outlined wildfire response and prevention funding.

The BC Coroners Service has said scorching temperatures last summer caused nearly 600 heat-related deaths.

With files from The Canadian Press.