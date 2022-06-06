B.C. government prepared to use alert system for extreme heat warnings
The B.C. government says it's prepared to use the national Alert Ready system to issue warnings about extreme heat emergencies after nearly 600 people died during last summer's heat dome.
Under a new two-tier system, the province and local authorities will take appropriate actions based on their individual heat plans and processes in cases of heat warnings and heat emergencies.
In extreme heat emergencies, the province is ready to use the system that issues Amber alerts and tsunami, wildfire and flood warnings to ensure people are aware of the danger and can take steps to protect themselves.
The province is also bringing in additional measures to bolster B.C.'s ambulance system to better respond to a significant increase in 911 calls during a heat emergency.
Farnworth said last month that an automated alert system would be in place in June to notify residents of dangerously high temperatures.
The minister made the comment during a Vancouver news conference with federal ministers as they outlined wildfire response and prevention funding.
The BC Coroners Service has said scorching temperatures last summer caused nearly 600 heat-related deaths.
With files from The Canadian Press.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
British PM Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a no-confidence vote, securing enough support in his party to remain in office despite a rebellion that will likely weaken him as a leader and casts a shadow over his future.
Driver accused of hitting 4 people at residential school memorial march in B.C. turns himself in: RCMP
A driver accused of hitting four people walking in a residential school march in Mission, B.C., over the weekend has turned himself in, local Mounties say.
Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in U.S. Capitol riot
The former top leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and other members have been charged with seditious conspiracy for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory, authorities said Monday.
Prayer service, vigil to honour Muslim family on anniversary of London attack
Holding flowers and reciting verses of the Qur'an, members of the Muslim community in London, Ont., gathered for a prayer service Monday to remember four members of a family killed in what prosecutors have called a hate-motivated attack.
Former NHL player slams Toronto Pearson, Air Canada in video after chaotic night stuck at airport
A former NHL player stuck at Toronto Pearson Airport due to delays is critiquing the facility, along with Air Canada, in a video uploaded to social media Monday.
Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard in light of verdict
An Ontario judge has imposed stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman but not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex share photo of daughter Lilibet for first birthday
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have released a photo of their daughter Lilibet to celebrate her first birthday.
China's actions toward Canadian planes 'provocative and irresponsible': Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the actions of Chinese pilots toward Canadian planes taking part in a United Nations mission were irresponsible and provocative.
It's 'high time' that authorities revise definition of 'fully vaccinated': experts
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
Vancouver
-
'Disturbing and violent': Same woman suspected in apparently unprovoked stabbings at Walmart, grocery store
Police believe two seemingly unprovoked stabbings reported at stores in Surrey in three days were committed by the same woman.
-
1st case of monkeypox detected in B.C., local Centre for Disease Control confirms
A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in B.C., the province's Centre for Disease Control confirmed in a statement Monday.
-
Vancouver man was fatally stabbed by his own brother, police allege
Police say a man who died in a stabbing over the weekend in East Vancouver was allegedly killed by his own brother.
Edmonton
-
'Safety concerns' among reasons Russian pavilion pulled from Edmonton Heritage Festival
There will be no physical gathering space for Russian-Edmontonians at the Heritage Festival in Hawrelak Park this summer, CTV News Edmonton has confirmed.
-
Garage fire spreads to house in southwest Edmonton
No injuries were reported after fire broke out in an attached garage of a southwest Edmonton home.
-
Driver charged in fatal UTV rollover in Parkland County
One person is dead after a utility terrain vehicle rollover in Parkland County.
Toronto
-
Former NHL player slams Toronto Pearson, Air Canada in video after chaotic night stuck at airport
A former NHL player stuck at Toronto Pearson Airport due to delays is critiquing the facility, along with Air Canada, in a video uploaded to social media Monday.
-
Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard in light of verdict
An Ontario judge imposed stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard on Monday, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm against an Ottawa woman but not guilty of the same offence against a teenage fan.
-
Threats against schools, incidents involving replica firearms will be taken seriously: York police
York police are urging parents to speak with their teens about the seriousness of making threats against schools and other youth following a recent rash of incidents.
Calgary
-
Crisis mode: Expert says more renters are panicked as the market heats up even more
With the average vacancy rate for a single detached home in Calgary dropping and the average rental rate going up this month, renters are having an even tougher time finding a home for their families.
-
Ambulance response time to fatal dog mauling about 30 minutes: AHS
It took about 30 minutes for an ambulance to respond to a fatal dog attack in northwest Calgary over the weekend due to a high number of calls at the time, officials said on Monday.
-
6-year-old Calgary Zoo gorilla Kimani diagnosed with liver cancer
A member of the Calgary Zoo's gorilla troop is being treated for an advanced form of liver cancer, officials announced in a social media post on Monday.
Montreal
-
'Inconsolable': Paramedics blow whistle after body abandoned at Quebec hospital for 2 hours
A Quebec paramedics' union is sounding the alarm after a deceased patient was left in an ambulance entrance for over two hours in the heat.
-
English school board in Montreal launches legal challenge to Quebec French-language law
The province's controversial French-language reform law already has its first legal challenge less than two weeks after it was passed in the Quebec legislature.
-
Over 500 Quebecers vaccinated against monkeypox so far: health officials
As monkeypox cases rise, just over 500 Quebecers have been vaccinated against the virus, according to public health officials.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass killer slipped by Truro police in nine-minute journey on Day 2 of rampage
A mass killer in a replica police vehicle was able to drive undetected through the largest Nova Scotia town in the vicinity of his murders, slipping by local constables who had received descriptions of the fake car over an hour earlier.
-
Driver charged with murder after man struck and killed by pickup truck in Pictou
A man has been charged with murder after another man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Pictou N.S.
-
Arrest warrant issued for Dartmouth man wanted on assault charges
The RCMP is looking for a man wanted in connection with an alleged assault in Lower Sackville, N.S., over a year ago.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman dies while skydiving over the weekend: RCMP
RCMP in Gimli, Man. is investigating after a 53-year-old woman from Winnipeg died while skydiving on Saturday.
-
Attempted ATM theft in Brandon results in two arrests
A Brandon store owner says he will be closed for a week after his store was extensively damaged during an ATM robbery.
-
Stroller with baby inside knocked over during theft: Winnipeg police
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an incident where a woman had her purse and car stolen, and a stroller with a child inside was knocked over.
Kitchener
-
Ontario farm pleads guilty to worker's death, first COVID-19 case prosecuted under provincial safety laws
Scotlynn Farms, based in Vittoria, Ont., has pleaded guilty in the COVID-19 death of one of its workers. It's the first COVID-19 prosecution of an employer under the occupational health and safety laws in the province.
-
Jury deliberations begin in trial of Kee brothers in Guelph
Jury deliberations have begun in the trial of Aidan and Angus Kee.
-
Region issues eviction notice to residents of Kitchener encampment
An eviction date has been set for people living at the encampment on Victoria Street in downtown Kitchener.
Regina
-
Gas prices reach $2.06 per litre at some Regina gas stations
Another historic moment for gas prices in Regina on Monday, as some stations have climbed to $2.06 for regular unleaded fuel.
-
Multi-province drug bust leads to 70 charges laid: Sask. RCMP
RCMP have laid 70 charges in relation to a significant drug bust that involved multiple provinces including Saskatchewan, according to a news release.
-
Hazmat team responds to gas leak: Regina fire
The Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a report of a “major gas leak” in one of Regina’s core neighbourhoods.
Barrie
-
Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman returns to city hall after provincial election
After stepping away for three months to focus on a run at Queen's Park, Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman is back in the saddle at City Hall.
-
Innisfil man back behind bars after more sexual assault allegations
An Innisfil man is back behind bars after being granted bail following more sexual assault allegations.
-
Orillia man charged with forcible confinement and robbery
An Orillia man faces several charges, including robbery and forcible confinement, following an incident over the weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon COVID-19 levels in 'low range' based on wastewater samples
The evidence of COVID-19 was down in Saskatoon's wastewater.
-
Sask. man wins $1 million in lottery for the 2nd time
A Dalmeny, Sask. man is celebrating his second $1 million win in less than five years.
-
Saskatoon gas prices reach new record-high of $2.06 a litre
Gas prices in Saskatoon increased to $2.06 a litre on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Chris Bartolucci, Sudbury’s ‘most successful high school coach,’ dies at 68
Chris Bartolucci of Sudbury, a long-time football coach at both the high school and Joe MacDonald Youth Football League levels, passed away June 4 at age 68.
-
Bodies of two missing ATV riders found
The bodies of two people in their 70s were found in the Batchawana River after going missing on their ATV on Friday, police say.
-
Storm leaves a trail of damaged trees and trailers near the Sault
As the Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority issues a flood outlook statement for the region, a local campground is still cleaning up after a violent wind storm moved through the area last Friday.