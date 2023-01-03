B.C. government increases homeowner grant limit as home values rise by 12 per cent

Snow-covered houses and the downtown skyline are seen in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck_ Snow-covered houses and the downtown skyline are seen in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck_

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario