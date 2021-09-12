B.C. government expanding list of recyclable products to include mattresses, EV batteries and more

Vancouver -

The B.C. government says it is adding several products to the list of items eligible for provincewide recycling, meaning they will be free to recycle in the province.

Among the items added to the list as part of B.C.'s "Extended Producer Responsibility" (EPR) strategy are electric vehicle batteries, mattresses, single-use fuel canisters and fire extinguishers, as well as electronic products such as solar panels, additional types of lithium-ion batteries, electric vehicle charges and e-cigarettes.

"EPR requires producers to take responsibility for the lifecycle of their products, including collection and recycling," B.C.'s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy said in a news release.

"This shifts the costs and responsibility from local and Indigenous governments and taxpayers to the producers and consumers of products."

The changes will be phased in under B.C.'s "EPR five-year action plan" to allow producers the time to set up necessary recycling systems for the new products.

“Expanding the number of recyclable products will mean convenient, free collection of those products and a cleaner environment for British Columbians,” said George Heyman, B.C.'s Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in the release.

“Adding to the product list will reduce the waste that’s now being sent to the landfill or illegally dumped in back alleys or green spaces. This will protect our environment and boost our economy through an increase in recycling operations and re-manufacturing.”

The ministry says its EPR strategy recovers $46 million worth of materials annually and reduces greenhouse gas emissions by more than 200,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. The strategy also generates an estimated $500,000 annually through recycling programs and collects approximately 315,000 tonnes of plastic from bottles, packaging and electronics.