VICTORIA -- The B.C. government has purchased two adjacent parcels of land in Victoria to use as a supportive housing complex.

The lots, located at 1053 and 1075 Meares St. in the Harris Green area, are currently home to a single-family dwelling and a parking lot.

In the future, the province plans on building up to 50 supportive housing units in the area.

“Everyone deserves a good, safe place to call home, and the need for new supportive housing in Victoria is clear,” said Carole James, MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill in a statement Thursday.

“This housing with wraparound supports will make a real difference for people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness, giving them a place of their own where they can stabilize and rebuild their lives,” she said.

The province says the supportive housing development will provide residents with health and support services, life and employment skills training, meal programs and will have staff on site 24 hours a day.

Residents will also have access to case planning and needs assessments, as well as help accessing benefits like income assistance, pension benefits and disability benefits.

An exact proposal for the development site is expected in early 2021, at which point BC Housing will engage with the local community about the project.

BC Housing also plans on creating a new community advisory committee that will address concerns that may arise from residents of the neighbourhood.

Once a proposal is approved, the province will select a non-profit housing partner to manage the building.

“We know from experience that these new, purpose-built buildings fit well into existing neighbourhoods and create safe, secure places for people to live in our city and in communities throughout the capital region,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps in a statement Thursday.

The B.C. government purchased the land for approximately $3.2 million.