

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





The B.C. Utilities Commission is expected to release its findings Friday into gasoline and diesel prices.

Premier John Horgan called for the inquiry in May when gas prices tipped over $1.70 per litre in parts of the province.

The commission was asked to look at the difference in refining and retail margins, and the factors that contribute to price fluctuations.

The panel says it also explored mechanisms that the province might use to moderate price fluctuations and increases.

“Across the province, but particular in Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island, people are alarmed at the rapid increase in the price at the pumps,” Horgan wrote in a letter to the commission in May.

“In March 2019, refining margins for Vancouver were more than double the Canadian average and higher than any other major city in North America. This suggests that the producers are realizing a significant additional profit margin for fuel sold in Metro Vancouver compared with other jurisdictions.”

The utilities commission regulates electricity and natural gas prices in the province.