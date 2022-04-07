B.C. floats rules to push charged, convicted politicians out of local elected posts
The Ministry of Municipal Affairs has introduced new tools it says will help local governments in British Columbia to act when elected officials are accused or convicted of breaking the law.
A statement from the ministry says the legislative changes will give municipalities and regional districts two separate but related options when a politician is either charged with or found guilty of a criminal offence.
The ministry says the first amendment updates existing rules to ensure any elected person is disqualified from holding office as soon as they are convicted of an indictable offence.
The second revision orders mandatory paid leave immediately after a politician is charged with a crime.
The statement says paid leave would continue until the criminal process is complete or the charges are resolved.
It says the changes are in response to concerns raised by local governments as well as resolutions adopted by the Union of B.C. Municipalities, the voice for local governments in the province.
Nathan Cullen, minister of municipal affairs, says civic leaders have been asking for the changes for some time.
"While our hope is that mandatory leave and disqualification will not need to be exercised, these amendments will help limit disruption, maintain public confidence and ensure local governments are able to remain focused on serving their communities," Cullen says in the statement.
In addition to rule changes surrounding disqualification of elected officials, the ministry says it is proposing alterations to eight other pieces of legislation.
Those include repealing the act that established the auditor general for local government and closing that office, allowing for more electronic meetings of local government bodies and revising the Vancouver Charter, the provincial statute that governs how Vancouver operates.
Updates to the charter will remove all gender-specific language and replace it with gender-neutral wording, the ministry says.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2022.
Top Stories
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: B.C. to release first weekly update
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Budget 2022 unveils billions in 'targeted' new spending, deficit projected at $52.8B
In the 2022 federal budget, the government is unveiling tens of billions in new spending over the next five years, aimed at 'targeted' initiatives to build the economy, while continuing to chip away at the deficit.
Budget 2022 makes good on dental care, but little in new health spending
The Liberals have made good on promises to the NDP when it comes to health spending in their newly released budget, but offered little else in new spending to reinvigorate Canada's struggling health system.
How the 2022 federal budget impacts you
The federal government unveiled its highly-anticipated spring budget on Thursday, with a focus on trying to make life more affordable for Canadians while attempting to rein in pandemic-level spending.
UN assembly suspends Russia from Human Rights Council
The UN General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from the world organization's leading human rights body over allegations of horrific rights violations by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, which the United States and Ukraine have called tantamount to war crimes.
What Canadians need to know before buying cryptocurrency
As a new survey shows growing interest in cryptocurrencies and tokens, Canadians may be asking themselves what goes into getting into the worldwide market.
Bruce Willis' wife Emma shares video and photos of him
Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis shared a video and photos of the actor for the first time since revealing his aphasia diagnosis.
Budget includes pocketbook promises on low-alcohol beer, vaping and menstrual products
The federal budget contains several pocketbook initiatives including eliminating the 'sin' tax on low-alcohol beer, slapping one on vaping products, and making menstrual products more readily available for Canadians in need.
Federal budget devotes $4.3 billion to Indigenous housing needs
Ottawa is preparing to spend $4.3 billion over seven years to help improve Indigenous housing, while also giving more to help communities contend with the harmful past of residential schools.
Liberals pledge $500M in military aid to Ukraine, plus humanitarian help
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland referenced horrific allegations of Russian war crimes on Thursday as the federal Liberal government promised another $500 million in military aid as well as other financial assistance to Ukraine.
Vancouver
-
Abbotsford mushroom farms fined $650K for dumping in local creeks
A pair of mushroom farms in Abbotsford have been fined more than half a million dollars as a result of Fisheries Act violations involving "effluent" being dumped into local waterways.
-
Vancouver businesses gearing up for return of cruise ship season
Following a two-year hiatus, cruise season is about to get underway in Vancouver with the first ship scheduled to arrive Sunday.
-
Another massive lotto jackpot was recently won in B.C.
For the third time in a month, a lottery ticket sold in B.C. will make someone millions richer.
Edmonton
-
'Crisis in the justice system': Alberta prosecutors issue ultimatum to premier amid strike talk
The association that represents crown prosecutors in Alberta is demanding changes to the justice system, or hundreds of lawyers may walk off the job "in the very near future."
-
Woman hospitalized, school put on lockdown after Mill Woods shooting
A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital after she was shot in southeast Edmonton Thursday morning.
-
Police searching for shooter who fired multiple rounds at vehicle in Castle Downs
Edmonton police are looking for information about a person who was behind the gun during a shooting in northwest Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Sixth person dies more than a week after Brampton, Ont., house fire
The Office of the Fire Marshal says a sixth person has died following a house fire in Brampton, Ont., last week.
-
Old shipwreck in Niagara River pushed closer to brink of falls after storm
A 104-year-old shipwreck that sits near the brink of Niagara Falls has moved closer to the edge following bad weather this week.
-
Ontario government won't comment on progress of digital ID program
The Ontario government is remaining tight-lipped about the progress and rollout of the proposed provincial digital ID program.
Calgary
-
Infectious disease expert warns not enough Albertans have had a 3rd COVID-19 vaccination
'People are sometimes generally surprised how ill they are getting despite getting two doses of vaccine," Dr. Lynora Saxinger said. "A lot of them are not opposed to getting a third dose, they just haven’t got around to getting it.'
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Budget 2022 unveils billions in 'targeted' new spending, deficit projected at $52.8B
In the 2022 federal budget, the government is unveiling tens of billions in new spending over the next five years, aimed at 'targeted' initiatives to build the economy, while continuing to chip away at the deficit.
-
1 killed, 1 injured in single vehicle rollover
A man is dead following a single vehicle rollover crash in northwest Calgary on Wednesday evening.
Montreal
-
Regional health board head called police on CHSLD Herron to report several deaths in April 2020
Newly-surfaced audio of a 911 call placed by Montreal's West Island Health Board president reveals more details of public health's response to deaths at CHSLD Herron in 2020.
-
$25,000 settlement for Sixties Scoop survivors a 'slap in the face'
Learning this week that the final amount of the settlement for Indigenous Sixties Scoop survivors would total $25,000 has left many offended and feeling their trauma is not worth much.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Budget 2022 unveils billions in 'targeted' new spending, deficit projected at $52.8B
In the 2022 federal budget, the government is unveiling tens of billions in new spending over the next five years, aimed at 'targeted' initiatives to build the economy, while continuing to chip away at the deficit.
Atlantic
-
Two Mounties started firing at N.S. mass shooter as he lifted RCMP pistol: documents
Two officers who fired rounds into the torso of a mass shooter at a Nova Scotia gas station say they started shooting as the killer lifted what one believed to be an RCMP officer's general duty pistol.
-
N.S. reports 8 new deaths related to COVID-19, cases continue to increase
Nova Scotia is reporting eight new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday.
-
N.S. introduces legislation to enshrine Mi'kmaq as province's first language
Nova Scotia's government is introducing legislation to enshrine Mi'kmaq as the province's first language.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | COVID-19 transmission on the rise in Manitoba, BA.2 most prominent strain: Roussin
Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, noted the BA.2 COVID strain is the main strain circulating in Manitoba according to wastewater data, noting it makes up 60 per cent of transmission in Manitoba.
-
Seven COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Manitoba long-term care facilities last week
New data from the province show multiple COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in long-term care facilities last week.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Budget 2022 unveils billions in 'targeted' new spending, deficit projected at $52.8B
In the 2022 federal budget, the government is unveiling tens of billions in new spending over the next five years, aimed at 'targeted' initiatives to build the economy, while continuing to chip away at the deficit.
Kitchener
-
Two injured after early morning fire in downtown Kitchener
Two people were taken to hospital after a fire early Thursday morning at a duplex in downtown Kitchener.
-
Police investigating grenade discovery in Waterloo
Police say a grenade was found in a mail package in Waterloo.
-
Residents rally to save Supertest station in St. George
The Supertest station was a landmark in St. George for decades, but now sits vacant. Several residents and local businesses are hoping a restoration will save this piece of their past.
Regina
-
COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations rise in Sask.
Twenty-four new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan for the week of March 27 to April 2, up four from the previous weekly provincial update.
-
$38M sale of GTH land to Cargill approved by Sask. government
The Global Transportation Hub (GTH) Authority has been approved to sell 247 acres of land to Cargill Limited for more than $38 million.
-
Rising costs a concern for Sask. school divisions despite 'record' education funding
School boards in Saskatchewan said they are being forced to make difficult decisions that could ultimately lead to unwanted cuts, as expenses continue to rise.
Barrie
-
Body of missing Bracebridge man found in Huron County, Ont.
The dead body of a Bracebridge man who went missing in January was found in Huron County, Ont. on Wednesday.
-
Suspect arrested after smashing front door of Barrie pharmacy
A 23-year-old Barrie man is accused of breaking into a local pharmacy on Wednesday night.
-
Four-dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands in Simcoe Muskoka
Thursday marks the first day that four-dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands in Simcoe Muskoka.
Saskatoon
-
COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations rise in Sask.
Twenty-four new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan for the week of March 27 to April 2, up four from the previous weekly provincial update.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Budget 2022 unveils billions in 'targeted' new spending, deficit projected at $52.8B
In the 2022 federal budget, the government is unveiling tens of billions in new spending over the next five years, aimed at 'targeted' initiatives to build the economy, while continuing to chip away at the deficit.
-
Saskatoon police charge man involved in standoff
A man taken into custody following a standoff with police has been charged.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario passes new rules that mandate employers tell workers if they are being tracked
Ontario has passed new laws that require companies to tell their employees if and how they are being electronically tracked, along with establishing a minimum wage for gig workers.
-
North Bay standoff related to break-in, assault: police
There were some tense moments Thursday morning for people in a North Bay neighbourhood when police converged on a home in the 800-Block of McIntyre Street East and now more information about the situation is coming to light.
-
Residents in northern Ontario community furious to learn they could lose ambulance service
Residents of the community of Foleyet, west of Timmins, are angry they might lose ambulance service.