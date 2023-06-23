B.C. fishers fined $17K for illegal catches, obstruction off Galiano Island

Four recreational anglers were fined a total of $17,000 and forfeited their fishing gear after violating the federal Fisheries Act in British Columbia's southern Gulf Islands.

All four pleaded guilty in a Victoria courtroom last month to multiple violations, including over-fishing, obstruction and making false statements to a fishery officer.

The charges arose after fishery officers on a routine patrol on May 23 of last year encountered a 6.7-metre aluminum boat with seven people aboard near Galiano Island, according to a statement from Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

The anglers told officers the only fish they had on board were in a fish tote they had on deck.

A thorough inspection, however, turned up fish that were hidden away, including three yelloweye rockfish, which are illegal to keep.

Vessel operator Lam Pean Kwok was fined $2,000 for making false statements to a fishery officer, while three others – Bui Choy, Suk Ching Friennie Lam and Jimmy Tuan-Nhi Luong – were each fined $3,500 for over-fishing and an additional $1,500 each for obstruction.

Their fishing gear was seized as evidence and forfeited to Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the statement said.

Yelloweye rockfish, identified by their distinct orange and red colouration and bright yellow eyes, have been listed as a species of special concern under the Species at Risk Act since July 2011.

They are one of the largest rockfish species, reaching a maximum recorded length of 91 centimetres and weight of 11.3 kilograms, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The oldest yelloweye rockfish ever recorded in B.C. was 115 years old, while the global maximum recorded age was 118 years, according to the department.