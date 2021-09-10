B.C. fire ban: Campfires allowed across all but southern Vancouver Island as wildfire conditions ease
Top Stories
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Vancouver Island COVID-19 cases: Health officials to provide final update of the week
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Another minority government? Potential election outcomes, explained
As was the case in the 2019 campaign, at this point in the race based on polling, a majority government may be out of reach for both the Liberal and Conservative parties. So what are the potential minority government scenarios Canada could be facing?
Trudeau and O'Toole offer differing views on flags and reconciliation
A re-elected Liberal government would leave flags on federal buildings at half-mast until prompted by Indigenous communities, party leader Justin Trudeau said at a campaign stop on Friday, while Conservative leader Erin O'Toole doubled down on his pledge to raise the flags, saying he would do so as a sign of commitment to reconciliation.
NEW | 'Move to endemic was too early': Hinshaw acknowledges Alberta jumped the gun relaxing COVID-19 response
The doctor leading Alberta through the pandemic has admitted she began treating COVID-19 as endemic prematurely.
Vote-splitting a growing problem for Trudeau, O'Toole in close race: Nanos
With the leadership debates now in the rear-view mirror and polls showing a close race between the Liberals and Conservatives, the issue of vote-splitting is becoming increasingly significant ahead of the Sept. 20 federal election, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
Evacuation underway at multiple N.B. universities, police on scene at UNB 'investigating a file'
Fredericton Police are asking individuals to avoid the area around the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, saying police are in scene 'investigating a file.'
National vaccine panel recommends 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised people
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is now recommending that some immunocompromised people receive three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Family traumatized by mother's waiting room death as more B.C. hospitals see COVID-19 surge
A Kamloops family is still in shock after the family matriarch went to hospital with stomach pain Tuesday and never came home. She died in the ER waiting room after waiting six hours without seeing a doctor.
'You could have killed my kid,' father says after child allegedly left on Toronto school bus for over an hour
Toronto police are investigating after a seven-year-old child was allegedly left on a school bus for over an hour after his first day back to school.
Breaking down the candidates' body language during the English-language debate
On CTVNews.ca: Body language expert Mark Bowden deciphers how the party leaders were either boosted or betrayed by their movements during Thursday's English-language debate.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver breaks decades-old weather record; temperatures expected to drop in coming days
Warm temperatures on Thursday led Vancouver to break a decades-old weather record, Environment Canada's preliminary data shows.
-
Have you seen these swords? 'Precious heirlooms' stolen during North Vancouver break-in, RCMP say
Police in North Vancouver are asking the public to contact them with information on some unusual items stolen during a recent break-in.
-
'Did I leak information to the media? Yes I did,' says former B.C lotto director at money laundering inquiry
A former director of the British Columbia Lottery Corporation's anti-money laundering office says he is the 'whistleblower' that likely prompted the public inquiry examining how hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal cash flowed through the province's casinos.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | 'Move to endemic was too early': Hinshaw acknowledges Alberta jumped the gun relaxing COVID-19 response
The doctor leading Alberta through the pandemic has admitted she began treating COVID-19 as endemic prematurely.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 2 pedestrians struck in east Edmonton: EPS
Two elderly pedestrians were hurt in a hit-and-run Friday afternoon, police say.
-
New Edmonton rec centre result of city-school collaboration
An Edmonton high school has partnered with the city to create a new southwest Edmonton recreation facility that will be used by students and the public.
Calgary
-
'9/11 left me without words': Calgary-born photographer reflects 20 years after iconic Time Magazine cover photo
Owerko's photo became an iconic Time Magazine cover image and has since been republished in a special commemorative addition to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks.
-
Airdrie-East MLA accused of 'undermining Alberta's vaccination efforts' with social media posts
The Facebook page of Airdrie-East MLA Angela Pitt was updated Wednesday night with an image championing freedom of vaccination choice. Now, the NDP is calling for her removal from caucus.
-
Bow Valley College mandates vaccinations for students, employees
The college, which has a campus in downtown Calgary, said the new vaccination requirement will be effective as of Oct. 22.
Toronto
-
Ontario school board 'regrets' burning books in the name of reconciliation as part of educational program
An Ontario school board has said that they now "regret" the 2019 educational program that saw books burned and used as fertilizer in the spirit of "reconciliation."
-
Private schools given rapid antigen COVID-19 tests that Ontario officials said aren't needed in public schools
As a new school year begins in Ontario, a select few thousand children at Toronto private schools will have access to frequent asymptomatic rapid antigen COVID-19 testing, paid for with public funds, while the province's education minister and chief health officer say such rapid screening for public school students is unnecessary.
-
'You could have killed my kid,' father says after child allegedly left on Toronto school bus for over an hour
Toronto police are investigating after a seven-year-old child was allegedly left on a school bus for over an hour after his first day back to school.
Montreal
-
The Delta effect: Quebec kids getting COVID-19 in much higher numbers than last fall
Less than two weeks after Quebec’s back-to-school, Delta has led to almost 600 schools hit by COVID-19 cases—well over twice as many as this time last year. Total cases among kids under 10 are also sharply up from last year.
-
Quebec reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases for largest single-day increase in months
Health-care professionals are monitoring 6,604 active cases. Active coronavirus infections have not exceeded 6,000 since May 23, 2021.
-
Quebec coroner outraged by delay in getting nurses to hard-hit Residence Herron
A Quebec coroner says she is appalled by the amount of time it took to get nurses to a suburban Montreal long-term care home where 47 people died during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Atlantic
-
Evacuation underway at multiple N.B. universities, police on scene at UNB 'investigating a file'
Fredericton Police are asking individuals to avoid the area around the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, saying police are in scene 'investigating a file.'
-
N.B. says 92 per cent of Friday's new COVID-19 cases involve people not fully vaccinated; 24 new infections
As of Friday, 76.6 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 85.4 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
N.S. reports 11 new cases of COVID-19; 92 per cent of new cases since March are people who are unvaccinated
Between March 15 and Sept. 9, 2021, Nova Scotia has had 4,422 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, only 82 (1.9 per cent) were fully vaccinated. There have been 265 people (6.0 per cent) who were partially vaccinated and 4,075 (92.1 per cent) who were unvaccinated.
Winnipeg
-
Daily COVID-19 cases break 100 on Friday, one more death reported in Manitoba
Manitoba has reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19, along with another death linked to the virus.
-
-
Winnipeg man facing additional charges related to assaults along Red River trail
A Winnipeg man is facing four additional charges in relation to attacks on women along a Winnipeg river trail.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. reinstates mandatory self-isolation, health care service reductions as COVID-19 cases rise
The Government of Saskatchewan has reinstated a self-isolation order for COVID-19 positive residents and will be reducing some health care services to lessen the stress on the system.
-
Murder trial witness rejects defence's argument that Greg and Sheree Fertuck were reconciling
A witness in Greg Fertuck’s murder trial on Friday rejected the defence’s suggestion that Greg and his estranged wife, Sheree, were reconciling.
-
Sask. premier says COVID-19 vaccination 'will remain a choice'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe gave a stern message Friday morning to residents who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Regina
-
Sask. reinstates mandatory self-isolation, health care service reductions as COVID-19 cases rise
The Government of Saskatchewan has reinstated a self-isolation order for COVID-19 positive residents and will be reducing some health care services to lessen the stress on the system.
-
Here's what Sask. voters need to know before heading to advance polls
Federal election advance polls are open in Saskatchewan as of Friday, but the rules at each polling station will vary.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders outline plans for COVID-19 vaccine verification
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are outlining how the club will verify fans’ COVID-19 vaccine status ahead of the next home game on Sept. 17, when proof of vaccination or a negative test will be required to enter Mosaic Stadium.
London
-
Oxford County to implement vaccine mandate for staff, but not without opposition from Woodstock mayor
Oxford County has become the latest area government to endorse a vaccine mandate for staff, but it didn’t come without major resistance from the mayor of Oxford’s largest municipality.
-
London, Ont. police arrest two suspects in mid-day shooting investigation
Two suspects have been arrested following a London, Ont. shooting that sent one man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon.
-
Member of Hillcrest Elementary School tests positive for COVID-19
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is investigating a number of COVID-19 cases in school-aged children as a member of a local public elementary school has tested positive for the virus.
Northern Ontario
-
Vehicle involved in New Sudbury collision was stolen, police say
Greater Sudbury Police have released the sequence of events that led to a two-vehicle collision Friday at the intersection of Maley Drive and Falconbridge Road that left two people injured.
-
MRI at North Bay's hospital closed until mid-November
People in the North Bay area who urgently need an MRI will have to travel out of town until November.
-
Evacuation underway at multiple N.B. universities, police on scene at UNB 'investigating a file'
Fredericton Police are asking individuals to avoid the area around the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, saying police are in scene 'investigating a file.'
Kitchener
-
Kitchener man charged with uttering threats toward Trudeau at campaign stop in Cambridge
A 32-year-old Kitchener resident has been charged in connection with threats made toward Liberal leader Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in Cambridge.
-
'Intentionally set' fire at Kitchener Walmart caused approximately $3 million in damage: police
Kitchener fire fighters and Waterloo police were called to a fire inside the Walmart at the Sunrise Centre in Kitchener just before 9 p.m. Thursday.
-
Waterloo Region adds 33 new COVID-19 cases on Friday
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.