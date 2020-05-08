VICTORIA -- British Columbia’s finance minister is expected to address the latest unemployment numbers released by Statistics Canada on Friday, showing B.C.’s job losses doubled last month from March.

According to the latest monthly labour survey, B.C.’s unemployment rate jumped to 11.5 per cent in April, from 7.2 per cent in March. In total, B.C. lost 264,000 jobs in April, up from 132,000 in March.

Finance Minister Carole James’s announcement will be livestreamed beginning at 9:15 a.m. on this page and at CTV News Vancouver Island.

Nearly two million jobs were lost across the country in April, following on more than one million lost in March, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Across Canada, the jobless rate was 13 per cent in April, up from 7.8 in March.

Victoria’s unemployment rate rose in April to 7.2 per cent from 4.6 per cent in March, while Vancouver’s rose to 7.5 per cent from 5.3.

B.C. has so far committed $1.5 billion to support economic recovery efforts.