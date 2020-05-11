VICTORIA -- The pandemic has proved unexpectedly positive for Andrea, who’s sent me a video showing her roller-skating in a room with her dog.

“I’ve been roller-skating at home for years,” she laughs. “Its normal for them!”

What’s not been normal for the co-owner of Roller Skate Victoria, is learning to teach her self-isolating students online.

“I was a little nervous,” Andrea admits. “I’d never done it before and it’s live!”

So, she reached out for support from her home in Victoria to her parents living in Vancouver.

“Mom, will you log into this for me and watch my class?” Andrea recalls asking. “And give me some feedback?”

Her mom, Linda, signed-in to the Roller-Dance Aerobics class and before Andrea knew it, her dad Dennis had joined in.

“Andrea! Look at your Dad!” Andrea remembers her mom exclaiming. “Look at him dancing!”

The 73-year-old did his best to copy his daughter’s every move, despite the potential danger.

“I got to be careful I don’t fall into the fireplace or anything,” Dennis jokes.

Not only did Dennis survive the first class, but after a completing a few more, his wife says he’s thriving.

“He’s excited!” Linda smiles. “He’s getting that old spark back!”

And after Andrea started posting the videos on her ‘SkaterBoyes’ Instagram, Dennis has been sparking positivity around the world, from across North American to Europe.

“There’s fans in Kentucky and New Zealand,” Dennis smiles. “It’s hard to believe you can connect with somebody in New Zealand. But its a modern world you know.”

A modern world this family couldn’t be more grateful for, to be able to stay connected in different cities despite the pandemic, despite the challenges with Dennis’ health.

“It’s given him a new lease on life,” Linda says. “As he prepares for surgery next week.”

Dennis says this time with his daughter has made him stronger and hopes it inspires other seniors to get moving too.

Meanwhile Andrea is looking forward to when they can turn their virtual act into a real one, post-pandemic.

“So stay tuned for the dance duo when we can be together again!” Andrea smiles. “We can be side-by-side doing the dance!”

“And I can even throw something of my own in there,” Dennis laughs, perhaps imaging all the new choreography.