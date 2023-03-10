B.C. extends deadline for businesses wanting to make patios permanent

Restaurants, bars and other businesses that are hoping to make their new outdoor patios permanent have been given more time to apply for authorization, the province announced Friday.

The B.C. government says it's extending the application period for the new patios for the final time until Dec. 31, 2024.

The province's temporary expanded service area (TESA) program launched in 2020 as a way to help the food and beverage industry weather the changing rules and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses hoping to make their new patios permanent must apply through the province's Liquor and Cannabis Licensing website to do so.

"Pandemic patios and temporarily extended service areas aren’t just popular with British Columbians, they’ve helped keep B.C.’s pubs and bars afloat during the toughest of times," said Jeff Guignard, executive director of the Alliance of Beverage Licensees.

"Extending the TESA deadline means we can keep serving customers while we catch up on the paperwork needed to make these areas permanent."

The province notes that outdoor patios must still comply with local bylaws and requirements to receive permanent approval.

"We know that many business owners who wanted to make their patios permanent have already done so," said Mike Farnworth, B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

"This final extension will help those who were unable to complete the process in time, without disrupting people who want to enjoy our world-class food and beverages as the patio season approaches," he said.