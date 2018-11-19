B.C. expected to announce ride-hailing legislation today
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 19, 2018 10:36AM PST
The provincial government will introduce ride-hailing legislation today.
Minister of Transportation Claire Trevena will introduce the Passenger Transportation Amendment Act, described as the “government's next step to enable ride-hailing in British Columbia.”
Allowing services such as Uber and Lyft into the province by the end of 2017 was a promise the NDP made during the last election campaign.
But people shouldn't expect ridesharing services until at least fall 2019.