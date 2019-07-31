

CTV Vancouver Island





The B.C. government says it has now fixed a system error that incorrectly graded senior post-secondary exams across the province last month.

The Education Ministry tells CTV News the problem has been fixed and revised Grade 12 student transcripts will be posted online Wednesday.

The ministry says it understands the situation is stressful and says each exam result is being reviewed to ensure student grades are accurately reflected on their final transcripts.

The transcript page is currently offline and attempts to access it produce a message saying it is unavailable due to maintenance.

Advisories sent to students and parents confirm the problem relates to the English 12 exam and the exam written by B.C.'s French immersion students.

The province's ombudsperson said Wednesday he is watching the ministry's response. Jay Chalke said he's concerned about the error and the impact it might have on students.

“I urge the ministry to not only address the technical issue but to also identify and remedy any individual impacts. Students and parents should be proactively informed about what they can do if they believe they have been adversely affected,” Chalke said in a news release.

Grade 12 students intending to enter Canadian universities in the fall are often accepted at their chosen institution based on marks that only reflect their first two terms of Grade 12 work.

Students are accepted on the provision their final marks don't drop significantly, and with the deadline for final transcripts looming, some students fear the potentially incorrect results from provincial exams could jeopardize their plans.

With files from The Canadian Press