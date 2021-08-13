VICTORIA -- The City of Victoria is receiving $4.7 million to expand services for vulnerable people in the region.

The funding comes from the provincial government, which has earmarked $76 million for similar projects across B.C., including funding for other Vancouver Island communities.

In Victoria, the city plans to use the funding to support a range of projects.

Some of the major projects include:

Increased funding for police and bylaw officers

Funding for the Greater Victoria Coalition to End Homelessness to hire and train peer-support workers

Funding for the Aboriginal Coalition to End Homelessness so that the organization can hire specialists, such as a registered clinical counselor, who will focus on the needs of unsheltered Indigenous people

To begin a partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association to launch a Peer Assisted Crisis Team (PACT) pilot program, which would serve as an alternative response tea for 911 calls about mental health

And funding for the Burnside Gorge Neighbourhood Association to launch three small-scale pilot projects "aimed at building relationships between housed and unhoused residents."

"The work that the city will undertake in partnership with community organizations is bold, visionary, and in many ways centers on the lived experiences of people experiencing homelessness," said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps in a statement Thursday.

In addition to the $4.7 million in funding going to the City of Victoria, another $8.2 million is going to other communities across Vancouver Island.

The City of Nanaimo is receiving the second largest grant for an individual municipality on the island, with the province committing $2.5 million in the city to go towards the Nanaimo Homelessness Community Response Initiative.

A full list of the communities receiving funding can be found here.