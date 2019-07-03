

Glenn MacDonald, CTV Vancouver Island





British Columbians are not keeping their opinions about daylight saving time in the dark.

Record numbers of people have shared their views on whether B.C. should continue changing the clocks each year or stick with one fixed time.

Just one week into the government's engagement program, more than 158,000 people have responded to the province's online survey.

"It's clear there is no shortage of views on how we should observe time in British Columbia," said Premier John Horgan in a statement Wednesday.

"I'm very pleased so many people have already taken part in this engagement to help determine the best way forward for B.C. and I encourage everyone to take the survey and let us know what they think."

The massive response has dwarfed other recent surveys. For example, 19,291 surveys were submitted in the seven days following the launch of provincial engagement on cannabis regulations.

The survey is available until 4 p.m. on July 19. The website also has information on the history of daylight saving time in B.C. and the impact of possible changes. The survey takes around five minutes to complete.

As well as the survey, B.C. residents and organizations are invited to provide written submissions about daylight saving time and how it may affect key B.C. industries like agriculture and transportation.