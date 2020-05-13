VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials will provide an update on new COVID-19 numbers live at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The briefing will be streamed live here and on CTV News Vancouver Island.

On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced just seven new cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily increase since March 12.

Health officials also announced one more death related to the virus, bringing the province’s death toll to 131.

While the relatively low amount of new cases appears promising, health officials are reminding British Columbians to continue following provincial health guidelines, especially as the long weekend approaches.

"Today, in terms of the number of cases, is a low day in British Columbia," said Dix Tuesday.

"But just to be clear, we cannot – we just cannot – get ahead of ourselves."

Today, health officials are expected to provide information on the number of urgent surgeries that have take place in B.C. during the pandemic, and the number of people who have been contacted to reschedule surgeries as elective procedures resume in the coming weeks.

As of Tuesday, there were 2,360 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since the pandemic first began.

Most of the cases were recorded in the Lower Mainland, with 1,124 recorded in the Fraser Health region and 874 reported in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Meanwhile, the Island Health region reported 125 confirmed cases, the Interior Health region reported 180 and the Northern Health region confirmed 57 cases.

A total of 63 people were in hospital for treatment of the virus, 16 of which required critical care.

As of Tuesday, a total of 1,832 people had recovered from COVID-19 in B.C.