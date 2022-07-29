B.C. conducting contact tracing for monkeypox cases
The B.C. government says its vaccination campaign against monkeypox is in full swing and that public health staff are conducting contact tracing for anyone who may have been exposed to the disease.
As of Wednesday, 61 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed across three health authorities in B.C.
Fifty-four cases have been confirmed in Vancouver Coastal Health, four are in Island Health, and three are in Fraser Health. No cases have been reported in Northern Health or Interior Health as of Friday.
VACCINATION CAMPAIGN
The province says Health Canada has a "limited stockpile" of smallpox vaccine, which can be used to treat monkeypox.
The federal government distributes limited amounts of this vaccine to each province. As of Friday, B.C. has received 14,480 doses of the vaccine, which includes post-exposure doses.
As of Wednesday, B.C. has administered 7,200 of those doses. New vaccines are ordered weekly and are distributed to each health authority as needed by the provincial government.
The province says most of the vaccines have been sent to the Lower Mainland, where the majority of infections have occurred.
Monkeypox is not easily spread, according to the province, and requires long periods of skin-to-skin contact for infection.
Currently, only people who are at high risk of exposure to the disease are eligible for a vaccine.
Anyone can get the disease, though the province says people who identify as transgender men, gay, bisexual, or as men who have sex with men are generally at highest risk, as well as sex workers.
A full list of eligibility criteria for a monkeypox vaccine can be found on the B.C. Center for Disease Control website.
"Although the number of cases in B.C. remains low, some community transmission has been identified," said the province in a statement Monday.
Symptoms of monkeypox generally occur in two stages: first with flu-like symptoms, then with rashes, sores or blisters.
Symptoms generally appear one to two weeks after exposure, but can occur up to three weeks later.
On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency due to the spread of monkeypox, and called for countries across the globe to coordinate and manage what it calls an outbreak of the illness.
