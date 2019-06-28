

Todd Harmer, CTV Vancouver Island





B.C. athletes in the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) received $1.46 million in funding from the provincial government Friday.

The money will help cover the cost of more than 500 athletes, coaches, chaperones and staff heading to Halifax in 2020. The money will be the responsibility the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (I-SPARC) to distribute.

The province says without the funding many members of Team BC would not be able to participate.

"Every athlete should be able to experience the benefits of sport and the thrill of competing," said Premier John Horgan Friday. "But between travel and registration fees, competitions can be expensive. These costs shouldn't hold families back from sending their kids to the Games."

For Mike Maresca, a Team BC alumnus and box lacrosse medalist participating in the Indigenous Games, the event has brought great benefits.

"It's helped me deepen my roots with my culture and help me want to connect more with it, so that way when I go there and represent something like my nation and where I'm from, I'll be able to represent it better."

Spread over eight days, the NAIG is a multi-sport competition and cultural festival. It is expected to draw more than 5,000 Indigenous youth from 750 First Nations.

Delivering community-based programs, I-SPARC works with First Nations, Metis Chartered Communities, Friendship Centres, schools and other sport and health sector stakeholders.

In the last games, held in Toronto in 2017, Team BC won the overall team title for the second games in a row, with 176 medals (65 gold, 57 silver and 48 bronze).