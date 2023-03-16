B.C. announces new health centre in Sooke

The province says it is building a new "integrated health-care centre" in Sooke, B.C.

The new facility is estimated to open in 2025 and will house both a community health centre (CHC) and urgent- and primary-care centre (UPCC) at an upcoming development located at 6671 Wadams Way.

The province says that consolidating health services at one location will make things easier for staff and patients.

"This new integrated health-care facility will connect people in the community to a range of health-care services, including primary care, urgent care and community health services all under one roof," B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement.

"Integrating physicians into a community-based primary-care model means more time for patients, more patients accessing health-care services and less administrative burden for practitioners," he said.

Once up and running, the province expects the facility to be staffed by family physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses and mental health and substance-use workers.

The ministry is also looking to bring on an Indigenous cultural safety liaison to assist with the planning stage of the facility.

The province says health-care workers at the new facility will supplement those who are already working at the West Coast Family Medicine Clinic in Sooke.

"People need access to high-quality mental health and addiction care close to home," said B.C. Mental Health and Addictions Minister Jennifer Whitside.

"With the opening of the new blended community health centre, and urgent and primary care centre, more people in Sooke and the surrounding area will now be able to connect to the local mental-health-and-addiction supports they need and deserve."