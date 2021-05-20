VICTORIA -- The B.C. government is funding more than 530 childcare spaces in communities across Southern and Central Vancouver Island.

The province says that 328 new licensed childcare spaces will open in Victoria, Duncan and Cowichan Bay, while another 207 will be opening in Nanaimo.

In Victoria, the province plans to fund 267 new childcare spaces. In Duncan, 37 are slated to open and in Cowichan Bay 24 more spots will be available for families searching for childcare.

While the exact opening dates for the childcare spaces were not announced Thursday, the province says 224 of the South Island spots will be available by the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, in Nanaimo, six childcare centres will receive funding to operate 207 childcare spaces.

Most of the centres will add the new spaces in 2022, though the Nanaimo Innovation Academy Foundation will make 16 more spaces available in September, according to the province.

"Opening hundreds of new, affordable childcare spaces, in addition to the thousands of spaces our government has already supported on the South Island, means more parents can focus on providing for their families while knowing their child is getting a great start in their early learning years," said Rob Fleming, MLA for Victoria-Swan Lake in a release Thursday.

Thursday's announcement comes one day after the province announced nearly 600 new childcare spaces in North and Central Vancouver Island.