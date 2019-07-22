In just under a year, Victoria will host the Canadian Francophone Games for the first time since the event's inception.

The games are focused on arts, leadership and sport competitions, and will be the largest gathering of its kind in Canada. It’s estimated that more than 1,200 people will participate in the games, ranging in age from 14 to 18 years old.

Not only is the event a showcase of francophone talent from across the country, it’s also expected to be a huge economic generator for the region.

An estimated $3.8 million in direct spin-off is expected to be brought into the Greater Victoria area, according to event organizers.

Recognizing these benefits, the B.C. government announced it would kick in $500,000 towards the games on Monday.

The games will feature more than 70 competitions in 13 disciplines, and more than 400 medals will be handed out.

Casey Edmunds, executive director of the Francophone Games, says being around so many people who speak fluent French is something to be proud of as Canadians.

“When you get exposed to 1,000 youth speaking French, then you think French should have a bigger place in my life, so that’s what we’re hoping to seek out with these games,” said Edmunds.

Organizers are expecting 15,000 spectators to take part in viewing at least some part of the event throughout its five-day run.

The Victoria 2020 Canadian Francophone Games will run from July 14 to 18, 2020, in various locations around the capital.

The games are held in a different city every three years and this will be its eighth edition.