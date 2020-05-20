VANCOUVER -- Health officials in British Columbia have announced 21 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix announced the new cases in a news release Wednesday. There have now been 2,467 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in B.C., and 149 people have died.

Two of the people who died over the last 24 hours were residents of the Fraser Health region, while the third resided in Vancouver Coastal Health.

"We offer our condolences to the family, friends and caregivers of these individuals, as well as to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic," Henry and Dix said in their statement.

There are 317 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 43 people who are in hospital with the virus, 10 of whom are in intensive care.

Some 2,001 people who have tested positive for the virus in B.C. since the pandemic began are now considered fully recovered.

Health officials also announced the discovery of a new outbreak of the virus at The Cedars in Mission, an assisted-living facility. They did not say how many people had tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility.

There are now 15 active outbreaks at long-term care and assisted living facilities in the province, and three in hospital acute-care units, health officials said. They added that both acute-care outbreaks at Ridge Meadows Hospital have now been declared over.

Wednesday's new cases marked a significant departure from Tuesday's update, when Henry and Dix revealed just two new cases of the virus, which was the lowest number since early March.

"When you're testing and you're looking for cases and you only find two, that's a very positive indication," Dix said.

The pair will deliver an in-person update and take questions from the media again on Thursday at 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel