VICTORIA -- More than 10,000 COVID-19 cases have now been recorded in British Columbia since the pandemic began, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Thursday.

A total of 110 new cases of the virus were discovered between Wednesday and Thursday, Henry said at a live briefing, bringing the province’s total cases to 10,066.

One additional death related to the virus was also recorded over the past 24 hours. A total of 245 people have now died of COVID-19 in B.C.

“Our condolences go to this person’s family and community,” said Henry.

There are now 1,394 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, including 76 people who are in hospital for treatment, 17 of whom require critical care.

Public health teams are also monitoring 3,139 British Columbians for exposure to known COVID-19 cases.

No new health-care or community outbreaks were seen over the past 24 hours, while one health-care outbreak and one community outbreak have been declared over.

Thursday’s update brings the province’s total number of health-care outbreaks to 17. Fourteen of the outbreaks are located in long-term or assisted care facilities while three are at acute care centres.

B.C.’s top doctor continues to urge British Columbians to make “smart choices” and keep social circles small and consistent, especially as Thanksgiving approaches.

“Today we’ve reached a threshold, one that makes us pause,” said Henry. “We’ve had 10,000 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the province and we know that’s an underrepresentation.”

“While we our fortunate that our province and our country has fared better than others, this number does give us reason for pause. It’s a reminder that many people have impacted by this virus,” she added.

While COVID-19 cases have topped 10,000 in B.C., Henry says that the virus is still within manageable levels.

She says that less than one per cent of recent COVID-19 tests have come back positive, even though the tests are being targeted towards people who are at a higher likelihood of having the virus.

B.C.’s top doctor recommends that people continue to follow public health measures, like physical distancing, regular hand washing and wearing a mask when in close contact with others.

Most of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases have been located in the Lower Mainland, with 5,174 found in the Fraser Health region and 3,693 reported in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

The Island Health region has confirmed 223 cases of the virus, an increase of one since Wednesday.

Elsewhere in the province, the Interior Health region has reported 557 cases while the Northern Health region has discovered 330.

A total of 89 people who live outside of Canada have tested positive for the virus in B.C.

Since the pandemic began, 8,398 people have recovered from COVID-19, an increase of 102 since Wednesday.