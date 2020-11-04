VICTORIA -- B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 335 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, and one more death related to the virus.

The update brought B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 16,135 since the pandemic, and death toll to 273.

There are now 3,120 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, including 92 people who are in hospital for treatment, 25 of whom require critical care.

Meanwhile, 7,133 people are now under public health monitoring due to exposure to known COVID-19 cases, an increase of 245 since Tuesday.

Three new health-care outbreaks have been declared over the past 24 hours, all at long-term care or assisted living facilities. There are now 31 health-care outbreaks in B.C., including 29 at care homes and two at acute-care facilities.

One new community outbreak has also been detected at La Casa resort in West Kelowna. At the same time, an outbreak at a Tim Hortons in Merritt is now considered over.

Health officials warn that exposure events continue to be seen across the province and that British Columbians should continue to check their health authority’s website to see if any exposure events may have impacted them.

The vast majority of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases have been located in the Lower Mainland, with 9,439 detected in the Fraser Health region and 5,097 reported in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Four more cases of the virus were discovered in the Island Health region since Tuesday, bringing health authority’s total to 274 since the pandemic began.

Elsewhere in the province, 803 cases have been found in the Interior Health region while 432 have been confirmed in the Northern Health region.

An additional 90 cases have been confirmed in people who normally live outside of Canada but who tested positive for the virus in B.C.

While some B.C. regions have seen higher rates of COVID-19 transmission, health officials say that everyone across the province must continue to follow provincial health guidelines.

“Here in B.C., we have one COVID-19 curve because the risks are everywhere and no community or person is immune,” said Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a joint statement.

“As we have seen before, a small cluster in one region can quickly become an outbreak in another. That is why provincewide orders are in place throughout B.C. and why we all need to use our layers of protection – all the time,” said the pair.

Since the pandemic began 12,659 people have recovered from COVID-19 in B.C., an increase of 229 since Tuesday.