VICTORIA -- British Columbia added 887 cases of COVID-19 to its total on Thursday, setting a new daily record for the province.

Health officials also announced 13 deaths in their written statement on B.C.'s response to the disease. That ties the record set on Wednesday.

"We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic," said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in their statement.

The province has now seen 29,973 cases and 384 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday, there are 7,899 active cases of the coronavirus in B.C., which is also a record. That total includes 294 people who are hospitalized, 64 of whom are in intensive care.

The update comes the day after health officials revised several previous reports on B.C.'s COVID-19 caseload because of technical errors in the Fraser Health region.

The province had previously announced 941 new cases on Tuesday, which was a record, but some of those cases actually should have been reported earlier in the month.

The changes meant B.C.'s record for new cases in a day was actually 835, which should have been the total reported for Saturday, Nov. 21. B.C. initially reported 713 for that day.

In Thursday's update, Dix and Henry also announced two new outbreaks of COVID-19 at health-care facilities - at Royal Ascot Care Centre in Vancouver and Amica White Rock.

Three other outbreaks - at Hamlets at Westsyde in Kamloops, Peace Portal Seniors Village in Surrey and Village by the Station in Penticton - are over, the health officials said.

“Slow and steady is what we need with COVID-19 and it is how we will get through this second wave," Henry and Dix said. "The efforts we make each day make a difference."

The pair repeated their request that British Columbians do what they can to help public health teams do their jobs. Those teams are currently following up regularly with 10,307 people who have been exposed to confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“Exposures and transmission can happen anywhere," Dix and Henry said. "By paying attention to the places we go and the people we see, we can help contact tracers contain the further spread if that does occur."

Most of Thursday's new cases are located in the Fraser Health region, where 612 infections have been confirmed in the last 24 hours. Vancouver Coastal Health has recorded 168 cases in that time.

Elsewhere in B.C., there have been 65 cases in Interior Health, 24 in Northern Health and 18 in Island Health.

Nearly 20,000 people - 19,998 as of Thursday - who have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C. are now considered recovered.