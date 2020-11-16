VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials say that 1,959 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered across the province over the weekend.

The update covered a three-day period, between Saturday and Monday. Of those cases, 654 were confirmed Saturday, 659 were reported Sunday and 646 were found Monday.

Each day surpassed the province’s previous daily case record, which was 617 new cases discovered in a 24-hour period Friday, Nov. 13.

Health officials also announced Monday that nine more people died of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing B.C.’s death toll to 299.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry alongside Health Minister Adrian Dix expressed their condolences to the families and the communities of the people who passed.

There are now 6,279 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 181 people who are in hospital for treatment of the virus, a record-high for the province. Of those cases, 57 people are currently receiving intensive care.

Over the weekend, 11 new health-care outbreaks were detected in B.C., mostly at long-term care or assisted living facilities in the Lower Mainland. At the same time, four health-care outbreaks were declared over, bringing B.C.’s current number of outbreaks in the health-care system to 52.

Forty-five of those outbreaks are at long-term care or assisted living facilities, while seven are taking place at acute care units.

Two new community outbreaks were also announced Monday, one at an athletics club and one at a school in the Fraser Health region.

Of the weekend’s nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, most were found in province’s Lower Mainland. Over the three-day period, 455 cases were found in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 1,361 were reported in the Fraser Health region.

Elsewhere in the province, 41 new cases were confirmed in the Island Health region, 87 were reported in the Interior Health region and 14 were discovered in the Northern Health Region.

One person who resides outside of Canada also tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C. over the weekend.

There are now 10,928 people in isolation due to exposure to known COVID-19 cases.

Since the pandemic began, 22,944 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across B.C. Over the same time period, 16,087 people have recovered from the virus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.