VICTORIA -- British Columbia has recorded 115 additional cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, health officials said Wednesday.

There have been no additional deaths in that time period.

The province now has 1,387 active cases of the coronavirus, including 71 people who are in hospital, 15 of whom are in intensive care.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and deputy health minister Stephen Brown shared Wednesday's numbers in a written statement. Henry is scheduled to hold her next live briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, B.C. has recorded 9,956 cases of COVID-19 in total and 244 deaths.

Given the rate at which the province has been adding to its total caseload in recent days, it's likely that B.C.'s 10,000th coronavirus case will be recorded in the next 24 hours.

Five of the cases added Wednesday are considered epidemiologically linked, meaning the person who had the virus never tested positive, but health officials are confident the person had COVID-19.

There have been no new outbreaks, either in health-care facilities or in the broader community, Henry and Brown said, adding that the outbreak at Rideau Retirement Centre in Burnaby has been declared over.

That leaves 15 outbreaks in long-term care and assisted-living facilities, as well as three in acute-care facilities in B.C.

Though there have been no new outbreaks, public exposures continue, the health officials said. Currently, public health workers are monitoring 3,042 people because they were exposed to known cases of the coronavirus.

Henry and Brown encouraged British Columbians to be kind to each other and show their gratitude as the Thanksgiving long weekend approaches.

"While many things have changed and we have faced many challenges, we still have much to be thankful for," the pair said. “Let’s show our gratitude by doing a small kindness for a friend, neighbour or family member. Reaching out virtually or by phone, helping with a small task or a sending a care package tells people in your life and community that you care. We’re all in this together, and we have come this far by supporting each other while staying apart."

Since the pandemic began, the vast majority of B.C.'s confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been located in the Lower Mainland, including 5,119 in the Fraser Health region and 3,644 in Vancouver Coastal Health.

Elsewhere in the province, there have been 557 confirmed cases in Interior Health, 325 in Northern Health and 222 in Island Health. B.C. has also recorded 89 cases of COVID-19 in people who reside outside Canada.

A total of 8,296 people who have had the virus in B.C. are now considered recovered.