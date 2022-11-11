Axe throwers to represent Vancouver Island at world championships

Ragnar Olafson won the Canada West Regionals at the World Axe Throwing League (WATL) in both hatchet and big axe events this past weekend

Olafson’s scores qualify him for a place at the WATL championships in Wisconsin in early December.

The resident of Sidney, B.C., has competed in world championships before, entering the knife-throwing event in 2021.

Olafson is a coach at Axe & Grind in Victoria, an indoor axe and knife throwing facility with a second location in Nanaimo.

Also winning a place to compete in the worlds at the tournament hosted by Urban Axe in Port Coquitlam were fellow islanders Kevin Marshall and Ray Siochowicz.

Siochowicz is also a veteran of the worlds having competed in hatchet, big axe and knife throwing in 2021.