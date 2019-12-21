VANCOUVER -- After a slow start to the snowy season on Vancouver Island mountains, precipitation began in earnest this week, just in time for the first official day of winter.

Friday saw the opening of Mount Washington Alpine Resort, with a 63-centimetre base of packed snow and 18 centimetres of fresh powder on top of it.

But with the sudden, heavy snowfall comes significant risk as well.

On Saturday, the Vancouver Island Avalanche Centre issued its first bulletin of the year, describing the avalanche risk as "high."

Jesse Percival, public avalanche forecaster for the centre, acknowledged it's somewhat unusual for the first bulletin to be published this late in the year, and for the avalanche risk to start out high.

"We've had a tremendous amount of snow over the last little bit, here," Percival said. "We started late this year. We had a bit of a drought early season, so we've come into it full force."

When avalanche risk is high, skiers and hikers are advised to stay out of the backcountry, he said.

"We want the public to enjoy the backcountry responsibly, and during periods of high hazard, we suggest that they stay out of avalanche terrain," Percival said. "Check the bulletin, ensure you have the training and the tools and that you have good partners when you're traveling in backcountry terrain."

Percival said snowfall totals have reached roughly 50 centimetres on island mountains, with higher totals coming on the island's more precipitation-prone west side.

Avalanche risk is significant across the province this weekend, after an atmospheric river dropped as much as 100 centimetres of snow in mountain passes in B.C.'s southern Interior.

In a tweet, Avalanche Canada urged residents to use extra caution if they want to try to take advantage of the fresh snow.