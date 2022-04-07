Atomic Vaudeville set to perform first live show in Victoria in years

Victoria's Atomic Vaudeville is set to stage its first live theatre show in more than two years.

Pandemonium: Master in Pieces is described as an outrageous political comedy about four groups of performers battling it out to determine what the future of theatre will look like.

Atomic Vaudeville’s head writer says the team started creating the show at the onset of the pandemic.

"We’d get together for a pitch meeting at the start of the process and these are all like, 25 brilliant artists who’ve been thinking of things that they haven’t been able to put on stage for two years," said Taylor Lewis.

"Something that’s unique about this show is that it’s all of this built up artistic energy that’s just coming out at one time."

Pandemonium: Master in Pieces opens next Thursday at the Victoria Event Centre and runs through April 16.