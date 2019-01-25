Courtenay’s fire chief says his crews did an “astounding job” of quickly suppressing a house fire early Friday morning.

Chief Don Bardonnex says 27 firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1700-block of Lewis Avenue around 12:30 a.m., initially believing an occupant and a pet were still inside the home.

The chief says crews had the fire suppressed within two minutes and then conducted a secondary search of the home and found there were no humans or pets inside.

The fire damage was limited to a full-width addition on the back of the 1950s-style bungalow. Bardonnex says the way the home owners added the extension kept the fire from spreading.

“Fortunately for them, they left the original exterior door between the kitchen and the addition so the only loss is the addition,” he said.

Security was brought in immediately after the fire and the house remains protected while the RCMP continue their investigation.