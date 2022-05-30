Assault charge laid in homophobic attack on Nanaimo student

A 19-year-old man has been charged with assault after he allegedly struck a student at Vancouver Island University for being gay.

The assault occurred in March at a house party in Nanaimo, when 19-year-old Spencer Frey said he was hit several times for his sexuality.

One day after the assault occurred, Nanaimo RCMP said a suspect had been arrested and that police were investigating the incident as a potential hate crime.

Ryan Seaman has now been charged with one count of assault. His next court date is scheduled for June 14 in Nanaimo.

Reports of the assault spurred a vocal reaction from the community, even garnering the attention of B.C.'s premier and solicitor general.

"I think it's absolutely reprehensible what took place," said B.C. Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth at the time.

"I can tell you as a gay person myself I would view it as a hate crime," he said.

Soon after the assault, Frey said he left the island to stay with family members elsewhere.